Turkey slams France's SDF/YPG military support bid

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın criticized Friday French President Emmanuel Macron's promise to support the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria's Manbij.

Kalın said on his official Twitter account that Turkey expects its allies to stand "clearly" against all kinds of terrorism.

"Countries we see as our allies and friends should show a clear stance against terror of all kinds, not take steps that legitimize these terror groups," he said.

"Turkey's stance on the PKK/PYD/YPG is clear; we reject frivolous approaches such as dialogue, contact or mediation with these terror groups," the presidential spokesperson added.

A French presidency statement said Thursday that Macron hopes "a dialogue can be established between the SDF and Turkey with help from France and the international community."

Meanwhile, leaders of the terrorist group told Reuters that France promised to send troops to Manbij to support the SDF after Thursday's meeting.

Turkey has vowed to take initiative to drive YPG and SDF forces out of Manbij if the U.S. does not keep its promises to withdraw the terrorist group and stop arming them.