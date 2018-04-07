Turkish military sets up 9th observation post in Syria's Idlib

Turkish Armed Forces have set up their ninth observation post in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the military announced on its Twitter account on Saturday.

The new observation post is located 88 kilometers (55 miles) from the Turkey-Syria border, according to Anadolu Agency's correspondent in the region.

The correspondent said the 100-vehicle military convoy was on its way to the Morek region to establish the post.

On Oct. 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the cease-fire regime in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to the Astana agreement, Turkey is projected to gradually establish 12 observation points, from Idlib's north to south.

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria on the Turkish border, faced intense attacks from the Assad regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011.

Since March 2015, Idlib was no longer under the control of the Assad regime and was dominated by military opposition groups and anti-regime armed forces.