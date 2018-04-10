3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces in southeastern Mardin province

Three members of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG) have surrendered to authorities in southeastern Turkey, a regional governor said Tuesday.

A terrorist on Monday turned himself in after reportedly fleeing a YPG/PKK terror camp along the border with Syria, the Mardin Governor's Office said in a statement.

Two other YPG terrorists surrendered in Nusaybin district on April 4 and 8, the office said in another statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier was killed Tuesday after accidentally falling off a cliff during counterterror operations in southeastern Hakkari's Çukurca district.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.