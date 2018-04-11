Turkey offers Kyrgyzstan support against FETÖ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has offered Kyrgyzstan help in fighting Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which is responsible for the failed coup on July 15, 2016.

At a joint press conference on Monday at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, alongside his visiting Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Erdoğan said, "Turkey will continue its fight against FETÖ at home and abroad until the last FETÖ traitor will be held to account before the law," he said.

"We will be with him [Jeenbekov] in the fight against FETÖ with our respective departments," he said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that killed 250 people and left nearly 2,200 injured. Ankara also accuses the group of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Erdoğan said the FETÖ terrorist organization also posed "a great threat to Kyrgyzstan".

He said that FETÖ and its supporters had tried to derail Turkey-Kyrgyzstan relations.

"I see today's visit of President Jeenbekov as the best answer to FETÖ's efforts," he said. "I believe that Jeenbekov will be much more vigorous against FETÖ and take the necessary measures promptly."

Jeenbekov said that the two presidents had "constructive and fruitful talks" during his visit.

"I want to especially highlight that the development of our brotherhood and partnership relations with the brother country Turkey is the priority direction of our politics," he said.

Noting that the two countries signed some very important agreements, Jeenbekov said that the agreement in the field of social security in particular is very important for his country.