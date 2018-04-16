38 terrorists 'neutralized' during anti-terror ops in Turkey: interior ministry

A total of 38 terrorists were "neutralized" during anti-terror operations in Turkey last week, the interior ministry said Monday.

The Turkish security institutions use the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations.

In a statement, the ministry said security forces had carried out 487 counter-terrorism operations from April 9-16.

The ministry specified that 18 of the terrorists were killed, six were captured, and 14 surrendered to authorities.

During the operations, 149 people were also arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist group and 75 others for their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

Another 702 people were arrested over alleged links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and 21 others over links to leftist terrorist groups.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the July 2016 defeated coup, which martyred 250 people and injured nearly 2,200.