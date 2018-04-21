37 terrorists killed during anti-terror operations last week, military says

A total of 37 terrorists were killed during counterterror operations last week, according to a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) Saturday.

Gendarme, police units and soldiers conducted numerous operations within Turkey and in northern Iraq as part of enhanced security measures between April 14 and 20, it said.

Some 26 terrorists, including two high-ranking figures, were killed in operations conducted in Turkey's Tunceli, Diyarbakır and Şırnak provinces, while the remaining 11 terrorists were killed in northern Iraq.

Numerous ammunition and weapons were seized during the operations, while explosive ordnance disposal units cleared off 41 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A total of 33 weapon pits, shelters, caves and depots used by the terrorists were also destroyed.

During the counterterror operations, five Turkish soldiers were killed and nine other were injured, according to the military

The injured soldiers were immediately brought to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The statement also said that 4254 terrorists were "neutralized" as part of the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin region.

The TSK uses the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who were killed in the operations.

Since the launch of the operation, 53 Turkish soldiers have been killed, while 232 other were wounded during clashes with the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) militia and Daesh terrorists, the statement elaborated.

A total of 117 mines and 855 IEDs were destroyed as part of the operation, it added.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.