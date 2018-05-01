Wanted PKK terrorist captured in anti-terror op in southeast Turkey

A PKK terrorist on the red category of the most wanted list has been captured in security operations in Turkey's southeastern Siirt province, the military said Tuesday.

In a statement, the military said that the terrorist captured in operations in Siirt's Eruh district has been identified as PKK member Osman Özonal code name "Malik."

Security forces also captured two infantry rifles, bullets and two hand grenades.

Özonal was on the red category of the Interior Ministry's list of wanted terrorists.

The list has five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray categories.

Numerous weapons and documents of the terrorist group were seized during the operations, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including many women and children.