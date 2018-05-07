4 Daesh terrorists trying to cross the border detained in Turkey's Kilis

Turkish security forces detained at least four suspected Daesh terrorists in Turkey's southern Kilis province on Monday, security sources said.

Police detained the suspects in Kilis province's Arpakesmez village after receiving a tip-off that a Daesh terrorist would attempt to illegally enter into Turkey, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Three of the four suspects were women, reports said.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks. More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, and rocket-and-gun attacks.