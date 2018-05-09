Good Party social media team member detained due to FETÖ propaganda

Kerim Çolaklık, a member of the newly-formed Good Party's (İP) social media team, was detained yesterday for reportedly carrying out propaganda for the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for Çoraklık early yesterday over posts on his social media account.

He was later detained from his house in Ankara and will reportedly be sent to Istanbul once his file was completed.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said that it was carrying out an investigation against FETÖ's social media operations. Çoraklık's posts on microblogging site Twitter also came under the scope of this investigation.

Çolaklık was previously detained in September 2016 as part of an investigation carried out by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office but was later released under judicial control.

In October 2017, a group of breakaway members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) founded İP under the leadership of Meral Akşener.

Akşener was a prominent figure among MHP dissidents, who heavily criticized the policies of the MHP's chairman of 20 years, Devlet Bahçeli.

The intraparty debate ended when the dissidents were dismissed from the party and the issue landed in court.

Bahçeli has accused Akşener of having close ties with FETÖ. He claimed in December 2015 that FETÖ used one of his party candidates as a "political tool."