PKK terrorist explosive kills child in southeast Turkey

An explosive planted by PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey on Saturday claimed the life of an 11-year-old child, a security source said.

The explosion took place in Nusaybin district of the southeastern Mardin province, in an area full of rubble from people's houses destroyed by previous blasts, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

According to the source, Hogır Kayran, 11, was grazing his family's animals along the road when he picked up an object from the rubble and it exploded. Seriously injured, Kayran was rushed to Nusaybin State Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

In 2015, after ending the ceasefire with the Turkish state, the PKK shifted its focus from the mountains to city centers and started to dig ditches as a new tactic, which destroyed the cities and caused thousands of people to flee the region.

During clashes with Turkish security forces, PKK terrorists damaged infrastructure in southeastern towns and people's homes, which they used as hiding places.

At the time, it was reported that houses belonging to families who are known to oppose the PKK were marked by the terrorist organization to single them out and pressure them to leave.

Reportedly, the PKK benefited from abandoned houses, settled in them and used them in clashes.

The three-decade-plus campaign of the PKK, listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union has killed some 40,000 people, including women and children in Turkey.

The group resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July, 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.