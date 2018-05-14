Turkish military sets up 11th observation point in Syria's Idlib

The Turkish military has set up its 11th observation point in Syria's northwestern Idlib province in accordance with the Astana process, according to reporters on site.

The reporters in Idlib said Monday the observation point has been established in Zawiya in the southern countryside of the province.

On Oct. 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the cease-fire regime in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to the Astana agreement, Turkey is projected to gradually establish 12 observation points, from Idlib's north to south.

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria on the Turkish border, faced intense attacks from the Assad regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011.

Since March 2015, Idlib was no longer under the control of the Assad regime and was dominated by military opposition groups and anti-regime armed forces.