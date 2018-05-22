   
WAR ON TERROR
CATEGORIES

15 PKK terrorists killed in airstrikes in eastern Turkey

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published
emDHA Photo/em
DHA Photo

Fifteen PKK terrorists were killed in airstrikes in eastern Turkey on Tuesday, according to Interior Ministry.

In a written statement, the ministry said 15 PKK terrorists were neutralized in domestic counter-terrorism operations, with 12 in eastern Kars and three others in Siirt, another eastern province.

It added that the operations are ongoing.

Earlier, a statement from Kars governorate read six terrorists were killed as part of an air operation backed by F-16 fighter jets on Çemçe-Madur regions.

Separately, three terrorists were killed in eastern Siirt province in a drone strike in Mt. Tandır region, the security sources previously said.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in War On Terror Two Turkish soldiers were killed during an attack by PKK terrorists...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS