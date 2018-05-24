ECtHR rejects terrorist PKK-linked Roj TV's appeal

The European Court of Human Rights dismissed the appeal of Roj TV, the parent company of eponymous TV channels known for spreading pro-PKK terrorist propaganda, reports said Thursday.

According to reports, the court turned down the TV channel's appeal against Denmark, which canceled Roj TV's license, dealing a major blow to the channel.

Roj TV was founded in 2004 and has been the subject of Ankara's repeated calls to Copenhagen for its closure, due to its links to the PKK terrorist organization.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.