Turkey condemns bomb attack on Iraqi Turkmen

The Foreign Ministry condemned a bomb attack that targeted Turkmens in northern Iraq's Kirkuk, killing three people Thursday. In a statement on Friday, the ministry expressed deep sorrow and condemned the deadly attack on peaceful demonstrations protesting the results of Iraq's May 12 parliamentary polls.

Foreign Ministry officials called on Iraqi authorities to find the perpetrators of the attack, saying in the statement, "We condemn this cowardly attack in Kirkuk, which appears to be organized by some circles fed by restlessness and instability."

The statement also stressed the need to address United Nations claims of voting irregularities in a way that satisfies the public.

Many Turkmen and Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk believe that results of the May 12 poll were manipulated - especially in Irbil and Kirkuk - and so demanded a recount.