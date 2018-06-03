3 PKK terrorists killed during Turkish anti-terror ops in northern Iraq

At least three PKK terrorists were killed during air operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish army said on Sunday.

The Turkish General Staff said on Twitter that the terrorists were targeted in northern Iraq's Hakurk region.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed terror campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, more than 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.