Germany endorses ex-PYD leader for anti-Turkey speech

German authorities will support an event attended by the former co-chair of the PKK's Syrian affiliate the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Salih Muslum, two days before the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey.

The Cologne Municipality in Germany will endorse an open forum on June 22, which Muslum will attend via video conference. The open forum, titled "On the Cooperation of the German Government with the Erdoğan Regime," seeks to spread propaganda against Turkey and the Turkish government prior to the crucial elections.

Muslum's attendance stirred controversy in Turkey; he is being sought by Turkish authorities under a red notice on terrorism charges,.

The former leader of the PKK-affiliated PYD, Muslum, also attended a demonstration in the German capital city of Berlin in March. Muslum was detained earlier this year in Prague, Czech Republic and later released, which Ankara considered a breach of international law.

Turkey had issued arrest warrants and subsequent red notices for Muslum and 47 other high-ranking PKK figures in November 2016. On Feb. 13, a new red notice was issued for Muslum. He is being held accountable for terrorist bombing attacks in Turkey that killed dozens of people.

While German authorities, including the German government, have been vehemently speaking out against the activities of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) politicians on German soil for the June 24 elections, the event in Cologne on June 22 is interpreted as another form of German hypocrisy.

Last year in June, Germany had to authorize appearances by "public officials" from non-EU states. In principle, no permission is granted "if the performance occurs within a period of less than three months before the date of elections or votes."

Even though the AK Party acts in line with the German rule, the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and other circles affiliated with the terrorist group are granted free reign in Germany.