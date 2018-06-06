Turkish operations against PKK coordinated with Iraq, not affecting Daesh fight, coalition spox says

Turkey's military operation against against the PKK terrorist organization and its elements in northern Iraq do not interfere with those conducted by the U.S.-led international coalition against Daesh terrorists, a spokesperson for the coalition said Tuesday.

"Operations by Turkey in Iraq are done through close cooperation with the government of Iraq," Colonel Sean Ryan, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) wrote on Twitter amid intensified Turkish efforts for a possible military offensive on the PKK's headquarters, the Qandil Mountains.

"Turkey is a close ally & member of CJTFOIR, and the Coalition does not foresee conflict with our mission to defeat Daesh," Ryan tweeted.

Mount Qandil became the main headquarters of the PKK in the '90s after the terrorist organization used the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon as training grounds for many years.



After Daesh's expulsion from northern Syria, the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) settled in the area, and also took control of the Sinjar Mountains. It connected PKK elements in Syria and Iraq. The Turkish army carried out airstrikes in late April on PKK targets located on Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq and Mount Karachok in northeastern Syria to cut the corridor.

Formed in 1978, the PKK terrorist group has been fighting the Turkish government for an independent state. This terror campaign has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. The PKK resumed its decades-old campaign in July 2015 after a three-year cease-fire period and since then more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

U.S. military and logistical support for the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the YPG, has been one of the most troubling matters between the Turkish government and the American administrations. Washington asserts that the support goes to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), claiming that it is an ethnically diverse entity, as part of the fight against Daesh. However, the fact that the SDF is predominantly led by the YPG has long been unwelcome by Ankara, saying that the existence of the SDF is just a cover for the YPG.