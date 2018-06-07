6 PKK terrorist killed in anti-terror operations in SE Turkey

At least six PKK terrorists were killed and another captured during counter-terror operations in southeastern Turkey on Thursday, according to local officials.

In Siirt province's Eruh district, at least one PKK terrorist was killed and another captured during a counterterrorism operation, said the Governor's Office.

The operation remains ongoing, according to a statement by the office.

Also, the Turkish General Staff said on Twitter that three terrorists were killed in Şemdinli district of Hakkari.

Later on Thursday, Diyarbakir Governor's Office said two more terrorists had been neutralized in Hani district.

The two terrorists were reportedly responsible for two terror attacks this year that left one soldier and two village guards martyred.

Separately, three female PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Mardin's Nusaybin district along the Syrian border, security sources said.

In its 30-year-plus terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.