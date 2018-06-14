1 soldier killed, 4 others injured in PKK rocket attack in eastern Turkey

One Turkish soldier was killed and four others injured in an attack by PKK terrorists in the eastern Hakkari province, officials said Thursday.

The wounded soldiers were immediately referred to the Hakkari State Hospital for medical treatment.

A statement by the provincial governor's office said that the terrorists launched a rocket attack on the Zengil Tepe Military Command in the Çukurca district, bordering northern Iraq.

An wide range air-supported operation has been launched to capture the terrorists in the region, the statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, and injuries of more than 4,000 security personnel and 2,000 civilians.