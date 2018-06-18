22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkish anti-terror operations last week

The Turkish Ministry of Interior said Monday that 22 PKK terrorists, including seven allegedly high profile targets, were neutralized in nationwide operations last week.

According to a ministry statement, 10 terrorists were killed, four were captured alive while eight terrorists surrendered.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to refer to militants who are killed, captured or have surrendered.

The ministry said a total of 2,043 operations were carried out nationwide. During the operations 326 people were arrested for terror related crimes; 134 for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK, 61 for suspected links to Daesh, 119 for suspected links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and 12 for suspected links to other left-wing terror organizations.

Security forces also destroyed five shelters and weapon pits while defusing 61 improvised explosives and landmines.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.