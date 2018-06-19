2 soldiers killed by PKK explosives in southeast Turkey

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and four others injured by PKK terror attacks in southeast Turkey, the military said Tuesday.

In Siirt province, one soldier was killed and two others injured early Tuesday in a bomb attack by the PKK.

The sources, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told Anadolu Agency that the PKK terrorists previously planted the bomb on a road and detonated it by remote control while the soldiers were passing.

The attack took place in a rural area in Eruh district.

Three soldiers were taken to Siirt Public Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The other two are being treated.

In Şırnak province, one Turkish soldier was killed in action and two others were injured by a PKK handmade explosive.

The soldiers of the 6th Motor Infantry Brigade Command were conducting a roadside search operation at Mount Gabar when the handmade explosives planted in advance by the terrorists detonated.

The wounded soldiers were taken by helicopter to Şırnak State Hospital.

Security forces have launched an operation to capture terrorists in the areas in both Siirt and Şırnak.

Meanwhile, the Turkish military said early Tuesday it has "neutralized" 36 terrorists in anti-terror operations in both Turkey and northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes on Sunday and Monday neutralized 26 terrorists.

The airstrikes neutralized terrorists in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region, the Silopi area in eastern Turkey's Şırnak province, and the Hani area in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, the statement added.

Shelters and weapon emplacements used by terrorists were also destroyed during the operation, the statement said.

In another statement, the Turkish General Staff said that another 10 PKK terrorists were neutralized in Qandil, northern Iraq -- the headquarters of the terrorist PKK -- on June 10.

Turkey has launched anti-terror operations in northern Iraq's Qandil and Sinjar regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced June 11.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decadeslong armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.