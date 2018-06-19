Airstrikes kill 26 PKK terrorists in southeast Turkey, Iraq

Airstrikes against the PKK terror group killed 26 terrorists and destroyed their gun positions, shelters and ammunition stores in southeast Turkey and northern Iraq this week, the Turkish Armed Forces said Tuesday.

The military said in a statement released on its Twitter account the air strikes were carried out on Sunday and Monday in Turkey's Diyarbakır and Şırnak provinces and in the Avasin-Basyan area of northern Iraq, where the PKK terror group has bases.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.