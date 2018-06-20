36 PKK terrorists killed in southeast, Iraq

The Turkish army has killed 36 terrorists in anti-terror operations in both Turkey and northern Iraq, the military said early Tuesday. In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes on Sunday and Monday killed 26 terrorists. The airstrikes were conducted in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region, the Silopi area in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak province, and the Hani area in the southeastern Diyarbakır province.

Shelters and weapon emplacements used by terrorists were also destroyed during the operation. In another statement, the Turkish General Staff said that another 10 PKK terrorists were killed in Qandil on June 10.