2 PKK terrorists detained in southern Germany

Two suspected PKK terrorists were detained Thursday by German officials in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg. Investigators said that the suspects were accused of "being members of a foreign terrorist organization."

The Stuttgart Attorney General previously issued arrest warrants against the 52 and 61-year-old PKK members.

The two men have been reportedly working as the terror group's local area leaders. Numerous electronic data carriers, written records and relevant propaganda material were confiscated during police raids on their homes, German media reported.

Turkey has long criticized German authorities for tolerating PKK activities in the country and pressured Berlin to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Despite its international status as a terrorist organization, the PKK has enjoyed relative freedom in European cities and has a particularly strong presence in Germany. PKK supporters have been allowed to hold rallies, recruit militants and collect funds in Germany.