87 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in a week, Turkish military says

Turkish military neutralized 87 PKK terrorists during counter-terrorism operations in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak province and northern Iraq over the past week, the military said Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed, captured or surrendered.

Six Turkish soldiers were also martyred and 12 others wounded during the operations carried out between June 15 and June 21.

During the operations, 127 improvised explosives were also defused while 12 weapon emplacements and shelters were destroyed, it added.

Nine PKK terrorists were killed in counter-terror operations carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Kani Rash regions, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Friday in a statement.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said that 11 temporary military bases have been set up in northern Iraq to eliminate the PKK terrorist organization's leadership from the Qandil mountains. Yıldırım added that 400 square kilometers have been cleared of terrorists so far and some senior figures were killed in airstrikes.

Previously on Wednesday, 10 other PKK terrorists were killed in air-backed operations carried out in northern Iraq's Avashin-Basyan and Sinat-Haftanin regions.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.