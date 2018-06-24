Turkish, US forces conduct 4th round of patrols in Syria's Manbij

Turkish and U.S. armed forces carried out the fourth round of patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group, according to the military on Sunday.

The Turkish General Staff said in a statement that both countries' forces conducted patrols separately in the area between the Operation Euphrates Shield region and Manbij.

The first patrols by both Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.

The Manbij deal, which was made between Turkey and the U.S., focuses on the withdrawal of the YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city in order to stabilize the region.

The agreement was first announced after a meeting in Washington earlier in June between Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Should the model prove to be a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Turkey has said the presence of terror forces near its border constitute a threat and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.

Arabs account for more than 90 percent of the local population in Manbij.