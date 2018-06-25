24 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in anti-terror operations across Turkey

Twenty-four PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in nationwide operations last week, the Turkish Ministry of Interior said Monday.

According to a ministry statement, 12 terrorists were killed, seven were captured alive and five surrendered.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to refer to militants who are killed, captured or have surrendered.

The ministry said 1,542 operations were carried out nationwide. During the operations 664 people were arrested for terror-related crimes, 395 for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK, 68 for suspected links to Daesh, 198 for suspected links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and three for suspected links to other left-wing terror organizations.

Security forces also destroyed 11 shelters and weapon pits, and seized 121 kilograms of explosives.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.