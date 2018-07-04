11 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operations in SE Turkey, northern Iraq

At least 11 PKK terrorists were killed in counterterror operations in northern Iraq and rural regions of Turkey's southeastern Şırnak province, the Turkish General Staff said Wednesday.

On Twitter, the military said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on July 3-4 in northern Iraq's Qandil, Zap-Avashin Basyan, and Gara regions as well as in rural areas of Şırnak, which borders both Syria and Iraq.

Shelters, weapon emplacements, and ammunition depots were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the statement added.

Turkish officials have recently suggested that the Mount Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.