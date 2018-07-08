Turkey dismisses more than 18,000 personnel over suspected FETÖ links

Turkey issued a decree on Sunday dismissing more than 18,000 personnel over suspected links to terror organizations, ahead of this month's expected lifting of a two-year-old state of emergency imposed after an attempted coup in July 2016.

The decree follows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's victory in last month's presidential election and comes before he swears his oath on Monday, inaugurating a powerful executive presidency.

The Official Gazette said 18,632 people had been dismissed including 8,998 police officers in the emergency decree over suspected links to terror organizations and groups that "act against national security".

Some 3,077 army soldiers were also dismissed as well as 1,949 air force personnel and 1,126 from the naval forces.

Another 1,052 civil servants from the justice ministry and linked institutions have been fired as well as 649 from the gendarmerie and 192 from the coast guard.

Authorities also dismissed 199 academics, according to the new decree, while 148 state employees from the military and ministries were reinstated.

Turkey declared a state of emergency following the coup attempt that resulted in the deaths of nearly 250 people and more than 2,200 injuries.

The government has said the deadly coup attempt was organized by the followers of U.S.-based Fetullah Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Gülen is also accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state.