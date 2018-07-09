25 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operations last week

A total of 25 PKK terrorists were killed in nation-wide counterterror operations from July 2-6, according to a written statement released Monday by the Turkish Interior Ministry.

Turkish air and ground forces conducted some 1,985 operations in the past week, during which two PKK terrorists were captured alive, while 13 others surrendered, the statement said.

The statement also elaborated that several shelters and caves used by the terrorist group were destroyed in eastern Tunceli and southeastern Hakkari provinces, while 28 heavy- and long-barrel weapons, numerous explosives, thousands of pieces of ammunition and 23 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized.

Police squads, gendarmerie units, and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also detained 88 suspected PKK members, 51 Daesh terrorist suspects and 885 people with suspected links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

As part of the fight against irregular migration, 3,673 illegal immigrants, including 407 at sea, and 47 organizers were captured, the statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.