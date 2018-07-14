High profile PKK, DHKP-C terrorists sought with red notice by Turkey captured in Denmark, Spain

A high-rank executive of the PKK terrorist group allegedly in charge of the Scandinavian region and a Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) terrorist sought for an attack in 1994 have been captured in Denmark and Spain, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Saturday.

Only identified by the initials C.D., the PKK terrorist, who was on Turkey's "red" most wanted list, was a high-rank field officer overseeing PKK activities in northern Europe.

Terrorists are categorized into different color groups – red, blue, green and gray – depending on the level of threat they pose for the country's national security. Red is considered the highest threat level.

The red category also includes U.S. based Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen, PKK senior figures Cemil Bayık, Murat Karayılan and Duran Kalkan and Daesh-linked İlhami Balı.

Meanwhile, the DHKP-C terrorist, identified by the initials S.G., was sought for killing seven civilians in Ulukale village of eastern Tunceli province in 1994.

