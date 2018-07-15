High rank PKK terrorist sought for teenager's murder killed in northern Turkey

Turkish security forces have killed a senior member of the terrorist PKK accused of killing a teenager last year, officials said on Sunday.

Mehmet Yakışır, codenamed Zeynel, the terrorist group's top member in the Black Sea region, has been killed in Kürtün district of northern Gümüşhane province, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Yakışır reportedly killed 15-year-old Eren Bülbül last August in Maçka in the Black Sea province of Trabzon. Bülbül was murdered while showing security forces a PKK terrorist hideout.



Yakışır was in the red, most-wanted category of Turkey's wanted terrorists list. Levent Dayan, codenamed Rodi, was also killed in Kürtün, said an Interior Ministry statement.



"I congratulate our heroic police officers who killed two terrorists who were plotting a [terrorist] action," said Soylu.



The counter-terrorist operation is still ongoing, the ministry added.



The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.