Ankara expects concrete results from FBI's Gülen investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) inquiry into the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) shady activities must yield concrete results, Ankara has said, referring to actions taken by American authorities against the group's activities in the U.S.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sunday that the U.S. doesn't focus on the key elements in its FETÖ investigations, emphasizing that Turkey expects real and conclusive results from the FBI's examinations.

"We have witnessed some mobility in the U.S. over the past 5-6 months. We find the investigations, particularly those launched by the FBI, meaningful, but we expect them to be real and conclusive. We have conveyed this to the secretary of state [Mike Pompeo]," Çavuşoğlu said in an interview with CNN Turk. The FBI previously launched investigations into the group's activities, particularly into their schools amid reports of suspicious activities.

He added that Turkey had provided much evidence to the U.S and with the establishment of the working group between the two countries, "The period of postponement and distraction is over."

A technical committee from the U.S. came to Turkey last week to discuss the issue with officials in the interior, justice and foreign ministries of Turkey.

Meanwhile, a leading Turkish-American non-governmental organization has published an advertisement in the Washington Post, warning Americans about the threats FETÖ poses to the country. In the full-page advertisement, the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC) recalled the foiled coup attempt of July 15, 2016, and urged the U.S. to extradite Gülen, who has been living in Pennsylvania in self-imposed exile since 1999. Also, Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday captured aerial footage of the camp where Gülen lives. AA's helicopter broadcast while flying above the quiet compound where the terror leader resides and took photos and video of the camp.

On Sunday, Turkey also urged Germany to take concrete steps against FETÖ and its members who were involved in the foiled coup attempt and fled to Germany after the failure of the attempt.

"Our expectation from the German authorities is to demonstrate their support for democracy by concrete action, not merely by words, and bring coup plotters to justice," Turkish Ambassador to Germany Ali Kemal Aydın said.

His comments came during a commemoration event at the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, marking the second anniversary of the defeated coup, in which 250 people were killed and nearly 2,200 injured.Turkey often criticizes Germany for turning a blind eye to FETÖ, which carries out its activities in the name of charity. The group also owns dozens of private schools, businesses, and several media organizations in the country. This situation makes Germany a favored destination for the terrorist group whose members are sought by Turkey around the world.

Around 14,000 FETÖ members arrived in Germany over the last two years, according to the country's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Ambassador Aydın warned that the activities of FETÖ members in the country were not only a threat for Turkey, but also for Germany's security and democracy. "We expect from our friends and allies not to protect these coup plotters, traitors, who are the enemies of democracy," he said.