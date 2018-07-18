6 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, SE Turkey

Six PKK terrorists were "neutralized" during Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey, according to the military.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on July 17 against PKK terrorists located in northern Iraq's Hakurk region as well as in Eruh in Turkey's southeastern Siirt province, which lies near the Syrian and Iraqi borders.

Turkish officials have recently suggested that Mt. Qandil region -- where the PKK terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.