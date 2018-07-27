44 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in a week, Turkish military says

A total of 44 terrorists were "neutralized" during counter-terrorism operations on Turkish soil and in northern Iraq over the past week, the military said on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a weekly statement, Turkish Armed Forces said the counter-terrorism raids were carried out in eastern Şırnak, Mardin, Erzurum and Bingöl provinces as well as in northern Iraq regions from July 20-27.

Some 24 infantry rifles, 12 RPG-7 rocket launchers, ammunitions and explosives were seized during the operations.

It added the operations destroyed six shelters, caves and positions.

During the operations, two Turkish soldiers were martyred and seven others were injured, the statement said.

It also said a total of 4,861 people, who tried to cross the border illegally, have been held across Turkey over the past week.

The military said Turkey "resolutely" continues to fight against terrorist organizations, particularly PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, and also Daesh, in the country and abroad.

Separately, the military said since the launch of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region, a total of 4,546 terrorists have been neutralized.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.