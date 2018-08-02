Denmark rejects extradition request for PKK suspect

Denmark's top prosecutorial authority has rejected requests to extradite a PKK suspect to Turkey because he asserts that he could face persecution, torture, degrading treatment or punishment.

Sune Loevtrup from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says the 58-year-old man is accused of being a member of the PKK terrorist organization.

The man, who was not identified, has been held in custody since July 14 while Danes looked into the extradition request.

Loevtrup said yesterday that the man was released after authorities concluded that not all conditions of Danish extradition law were met.

Ankara has often accused EU countries of inaction on PKK members and its members roaming free on the continent despite it being recognized as a terrorist organization by the bloc.