PKK targets hit in eastern Turkey, northern Iraq

Security forces have intensified counterterrorism operations against the PKK terrorist group, both in Turkey and also in its cross border operations, during which four terrorists have been killed and logistical positions have been targeted.

According to a statement by the eastern Erzurum Governorship, two PKK terrorists were killed in the anti-terror anti-terror operation in Karayazı district of Erzurum on Monday.

The statement also said that a security officer received minor injuries during the operation.

A silencer gun, two rounds of a magazine, two thermal cameras, hand-made explosives and various materials including cables, umbrellas and sleeping bags were also seized during the operation.

The anti-terror raids against PKK terror group continue resolutely, the statement added.

Separately, another anti-terror operation saw 2 more terrorists killed in Gürpınar district of eastern Van province, according to provincial governor's office yesterday.

Turkish Armed Forces also conducted airstrikes in northern Iraqi regions of Hakurk and Zap, the General Staff said in a statement yesterday. Tuesday's airstrikes destroyed shelters, weapon emplacements and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists, the statement added.

The PKK has used northern Iraq mountainous regions for its logistical and training purposes. In the Qandil mountains region, the group has also established its headquarters of command and control. Turkey has voiced its aim of clearing the group from the northern Iraq region, and particularly elimination of PKK presence from Qandil mountains region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.