10 terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey

A total of 10 terrorists were neutralized in counterterror operations conducted in eastern Turkey's Tunceli province, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The terrorists were targeted as part of ongoing "internal security" operations in the region, the ministry elaborated.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to refer to militants who are killed, captured or have surrendered.

Meanwhile, Tunceli Governorate said the operations were carried out in the rural areas of Pülümür district, adding that the terrorists were preparing an attack.

The air-supported operations were launched by units of the Provincial Gendarmerie Command upon receiving intelligence from "sensitive citizens," the governorate said in a statement.