Turkish ops in Iraq's Sinjar leave senior PKK terrorist dead

A counter-terror operation jointly conducted by Turkish intelligence and military left senior PKK terrorist Ismail Özden dead in Iraq's Sinjar late Wednesday.

The militant was reportedly the highest ranking terrorist of the group in Iraq's Sinjar region.

Özden has become the first terrorist featured on the "red list" of Turkish Interior Ministry to be killed in a cross-border operation.

The anti-terror operation that neutralized Özden was named after Bedirhan Mustafa Karakaya, an 11-month-old baby killed in an outrageous terror attack by the PKK in eastern Hakkari province.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and is responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.