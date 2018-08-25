Former pro-PKK HDP deputy seeks asylum in Greece

A former Şırnak province deputy from pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Leyla Birlik, has fled to the neighboring Greece despite her travelling ban and has reportedly sought asylum in the country.

Greek news outlet Ekathimerini reported on Friday that Birlik has "expressed her intention to apply for asylum in Greece." The report added that Birlik "was arrested by Greek police in the northeastern border town of Orestiada on Wednesday for illegal entry to the country," however, the prosecutor has ruled for her release until her asylum case is examined.

Birlik who was a 25th and 26th term HDP deputy, was arrested in November 2016 for making terror propaganda. She was released pending trial but was banned from leaving the country. Birlik is known for her close ties to the PKK terror group and has been tried on various terror charges.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Previously, Birlik attended the funeral of a member of the PKK terrorist group in southeastern Diyarbakır province in November 2017.