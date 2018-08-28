Five PKK seniors killed in military ops last week

At least 12 PKK terrorists, including five senior figures, were killed in counterterror operations across Turkey over the past week, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a statement released yesterday, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) carried out 2,156 operations from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27. The ministry said 12 terrorists were killed, nine were captured, and five others surrendered to authorities.

Five senior operatives of the terrorist group, who were on the Interior Ministry's most wanted list, were among the killed PKK terrorists, the statement added.

The list classifies terrorists in different color groups - red, blue, green, orange and gray - depending on the level of threat they pose to Turkey's national security.

Additionally, 62 people were arrested during operations for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist group.