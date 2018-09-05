High-ranking PKK terrorist killed in southeast

The Turkish military said on Monday evening that a wanted PKK terrorist had been killed in a counter-terrorism operation in the southeastern Hakkari province.

The Turkish General Staff announced on Twitter that Fatih Özden, codenamed "Bager Andok," was killed during an operation in İkiyakalar area of Yüksekova district.

Özden, one of the so-called heads of the terrorist organization, was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

Meanwhile, three armed PKK terrorists were killed in an airstrike on northern Iraq on Monday, the Turkish military said yesterday. The statement said the airstrike was conducted in the area of Gara where the terrorists were preparing to launch an attack on Turkey's border forces.

Over the past week, 46 PKK terrorists have been killed as part of anti-terror operation the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Two of the killed terrorists were identified as Deniz Yüksel, codenamed "Haki,"and Cihan Gerçek, codenamed "Baran Dersim." Both had been on Turkey's most wanted terrorist list.

In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.