PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

A high-ranking PKK terrorist in eastern Turkey's Tunceli has been killed during a counterterrorism operation after securing a spot on Turkey's most wanted list with a $606,800 (4 million Turkish liras) standing reward.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the terrorist Musa Çetiner, codenamed 'Dersim field supervisor Çetin Kombat', was identified as dead with the help of a DNA test after an operation carried out by Turkish military forces in Pülümür district, Tunceli.

Sources show that Çetiner's name took place on the 'Red Category' on the most wanted terrorist list. He has been wanted for over 10 crimes, including involvement in a terrorist organization and murder.

Çetiner is also believed to be the culprit behind many PKK terrorist plots around the country. Çetiner is responsible for the attack on Tunceli's Gendarmerie Command which left one soldier dead in 2016 as well as the deaths of two more soldiers that were victims of his land mines. In 2011, he gave orders to target the Iğdır Police Department in an attack and is also responsible for many deaths and abductions in the Karakent village of eastern Ağrı's Doğubeyazıt district in 2012.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people. The Turkish government has intensified its counterterror operations following the recent attacks carried out by terrorists.