Security wall on Syrian border nearly completed

The construction of a wall on Turkey's border with Syria, in order to establish security in the region, is about to end with 93 percent of the work already completed by TOKI, the state backed housing developer.

Although there is only 7 percent of the wall left to be finished, the construction work continues slowly due to security concerns.

Ankara had launched the construction project in 2015 to build an 826-kilometer wall on the Syrian border, as part of Turkey's measures to increase border security and combat smuggling and illegal border crossings, particularly from the conflict zones in neighboring Iraq and Syria.

Furthermore, the presence of the PKK terrorist group also prompted the need to erect the wall against the possibility of crossings by the PKK terrorists.

Turkey shares a 911-kilometer border with Syria, which has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011.

The wall was sealed along Turkey's border provinces of Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep, Kilis, Hatay, Mardin and Şırnak. The border wall project incorporates physical, electronic and advanced technology layers.

The physical layer includes modular concrete walls, patrol routes, manned and unmanned towers and passenger tracks.

Modular walls are being erected along the Turkish-Syrian borderline with 7-ton mobile blocks, 2-meters wide and 3-meters high. The blocks have also been topped with a 1-meter-high razor wire.

An electronic layer consisting of close-up surveillance systems, thermal cameras, land surveillance radar, remote-controlled weapons systems, command and control centers, line-length imaging systems and seismic and acoustic sensors is also built into the wall.