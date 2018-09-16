2 wanted PKK terrorists 'neutralized' by Turkish military

Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on Sunday said wanted PKK terrorist Murat Akdoğan, codenamed Ali Gever, was among the terrorists "neutralized" during an operation in northern Iraq on Sept. 14.

In a statement on Twitter, the army said Akdoğan, marked orange in the Interior Ministry list, was neutralized in Friday's airstrike on the Avasin-Basyan region.

TSK also neutralized Fırat Dağdelen, codenamed Şervan Çevlik — a PKK terrorist in the gray category of the wanted list — during an operation in eastern Bingöl province, authorities said Sunday.

At least four other PKK terrorists were neutralized during an air-backed operation in Turkey's eastern Bitlis province and in northern Iraq, the Interior Minister and Turkish General Staff announced the same day.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.