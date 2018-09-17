46 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week: Interior Ministry

At least 46 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to the ministry's statement, 16 terrorists were killed, 20 were captured on Sept. 10. Another 10 terrorists also surrendered to Turkish security forces.

Two senior operatives of the terrorist group were among those neutralized.

The security forces also arrested 4,233 people for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling, 606 people over aiding and abetting terror organizations and 91 others over human trafficking crimes.

A total of 6,086 irregular migrants were caught during the operations.

In addition, security forces seized 51 hand grenades, 116 kilograms (256 pounds) of explosive chemicals, four improvised explosives, 20 long-barreled weapons and 6,074 ammunition.

Additionally, 146,707 kilograms (323,434 pounds) of narcotics, 974,000 cannabis roots, 56,987 drugs, 145,083 liters of smuggled fuel and 285,419 smuggled cigarette packets were seized, the statement said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.