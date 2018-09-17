Clashes between Daesh, YPG continue in east Syria

The clashes between Daesh and the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate continued for the sixth consecutive day in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

According to local sources who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, the clashes in the town of Hajin erupted last Tuesday. They said 45 terrorists from the People's Protection Units (YPG) have been killed as a result of car bomb attacks by Daesh.

They noted that the YPG terrorist group, with the support of the U.S. and France, launched attacks on Hajin to recapture it from Daesh.

The number of Daesh terrorists in Hajin is estimated at 1,000 out of around 2,500 in the entire Deir ez-Zor province.