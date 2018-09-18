10 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey

Air-supported operations "neutralized" 10 PKK terrorists in eastern Turkey, local officials said on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a written statement, the eastern Tunceli governorship said that four terrorists, who were preparing for an attack, had been neutralized by Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

Later in the day, another six terrorists were neutralized in the rural area of Tunceli's Ovacık district, the governorship said.

It added that the operation is ongoing in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the E.U. — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.