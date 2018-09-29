Soldier killed in operation against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

One soldier killed and four others were injured in ongoing operations against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said in a statement Saturday.

The Turkish General Staff said that a blast of a handmade explosive device killed the soldier and injured four others.

Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK since early 2018, advancing some 50 kilometers inside the Iraqi territory to destroy the terrorist group's bases and prevent militants to regroup and stage attacks inside Turkish territory.

In separate statements on Saturday, the TSK said a total of 14 terrorists preparing for attacks were killed in airstrikes conducted in Gara, Metina and Avashin-Basyan regions on Friday and Saturday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.