25 terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations last week: Interior Ministry

At least 25 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the country's Interior Ministry said Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said in a statement that a total of 2,912 anti-terror operations were conducted between Oct. 8 and 15.

A total of 14 terrorists were killed, five were captured, while another six terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the statement said.

In eight provinces 35 shelters of the terrorist organization were destroyed, while security forces seized 22 hand grenades, 20 improvised explosives and mines, 653 kilograms (1,440 pounds) of explosive material, 17 long-barreled weapons and 1,881 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, a total of 848 were arrested for aiding and abetting the terror group, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Meanwhile, the security forces also arrested 4,402 suspects for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling, 339 others for human trafficking, according to the statement.

A total of 7,276 irregular migrants were caught during the operations, according to the statement.